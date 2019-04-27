Devils U14s coach sees positives in 24-12 loss

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY LEAGUE: It might not have been the win they wanted on their home turf, but the Gympie Devils under-14s coach sees plenty of potential in his boys.

The Devils went down 24-12 against the Kawana Dolphins on Saturday at Jack Stokes.

With short numbers and a few late addition players from the under-13s side, coach Keiran Lawler could not have asked for more.

Devils under-14s - Devils Blaine Watson makes a break with his five-eighth Tully McLellan in support.

"Very proud of the boys. We only had 12 or 13 players to start with, with one of the under-13s (Blaine Watson) backing up,” he said.

"All of them played a full game, they were very committed to the cause and they did us proud.

"They (Dolphins) have been one of the top sides for a few years now. They have quite a few Falcons players, so the boys muscled up.

Devils under-14s - Devils lock Jack Baumgart puts a big tackle on the Kawana Dolphins player.

Devils five-eighth Tully McLellan went over for the Devils first try and Jack Baumgart in the second-half.

McLellan said his side did well to keep the Dolphins to just a 12-point victory.

"Kawana is probably the toughest teams in the comp for our age and we did well to stick it to them,” he said.

Devils under-14s

"Once our forwards just started getting in the middle and competing with the other forwards, our back line knew what to do.

"We started to split through them (Dolphins), once the forwards snapped into it we were right after that.”

Ball control was what let the Devils side down.

Devils under-14s

"They really gave it to them and could have nearly come away with win had we controlled the ball a bit more,” Lawler said.

Despite going down, there were a few positives in the game.

"They just turned up, they were there for each other and they just backed each other,” Lawler said.

Devils under-14s

"That is what team sport is about.”

The Devils head down to Caboolture to take on the Snakes next week and there will be a few areas of their game that will be given special attention.

"Ball control is out biggest thing. We must complete sets so we can apply added pressure,” Lawer said.

"That is what let us down today, ball control. Otherwise we were in with a chance at winning the game.”