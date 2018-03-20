Devils sink pirate ship

Scoring: Hayden Heilbronn score two tried to ensure his side got home.

Scoring: Hayden Heilbronn score two tried to ensure his side got home. LEEROY TODD

Rugby League: Gympie Devils seemed to find their winning combination as they recorded their first win on Saturday against former allies the Noosa Pirates.

The home side ran away with a 34-14 victory.

Playing at home for the first time since the season started two weeks ago, players were determined to perform well in front of their fans - and perform they did.

Devils scored seven tries with forward Joe Curran and centre Hayden Heilbronn both scoring two tries each.

Five-eighth Matthew Egan was a true play maker, scoring one try and kicking three goals.

Devils coach Bob Leitch said he was very pleased with his side performance.

"I was very happy; the boys all defended well and showed what their potential could be,” he said.

With a 24-6 lead at half-time the Devils continued their dominance and did what many NRL sides haven't been able to do - play for the full 80 minutes.

Devils president Darren Burns said it was great to have the first win at home.

"They are moving in the right direction,” he said.

"The boys have not played a lot of footy together but as they play as a team and train they will only get much better.”

With the numbers at training increasing each week, the Devils focus will now be on their clash with Nambour this Saturday. The last time these two sides met was a trial game three weeks ago.

Nambour proved too strong, facing a half strength Gympie line-up, but things will hopefully be different this time around. Nambour is yet to be handed its first loss of the season.

Gympie v Nambour: Saturday, Crusher Park, Nambour at 4pm.