Devils return to Albert Park so cheer them on today

GYMPIE rugby league is returning to Albert Park this year, the spiritual and historic home of the great game here.

It's a bold move and one to be applauded, structuring the schedule so the junior players can see their seniors in action on the same paddocks and in the same colours, and aspire to take their place on the team when they get old enough.

Competition for participants among junior sports in Gympie is fierce and this move just makes good sense.

And as local league guru Darren Burns says, Gympie rugby league needs two full-sized fields, something Jack Stokes cannot offer.

It's up to the community now to get serious about supporting our local league team by getting down to Albert Park today, and for every Devils home game.

Numbers at games will not only help financially, they will lift morale, give our boys the home ground advantage and help them kick some butt and get some needed winning momentum.

Can't have those Stags running circles around them!

The Devils play at Albert Park 5pm today. Get down there and support your team!

Go the Gympie Devils!