Devils re-sign women’s coach after breakout season

Gympie Rugby League - Devils women's coach Troy Carlson on board for another season. Photo: Bec Singh

Gympie Rugby League - Devils women's coach Troy Carlson on board for another season. Photo: Bec Singh

RUGBY LEAGUE: The unfinished business of going down in last year’s grand final was enough motivation for Troy Carlson to resign as the Gympie Devils women’s coach for this season.

Gympie Rugby League - Devils women's coach Troy Carlson on board for another season. Photo: Bec Singh

In their inaugural season, the Devils fell 16-12 in golden point against the Maroochydore Swans.

“I wanted to give it two years with the girls and it was a little bit heartbreaking losing the grand final,” he said.

MORE:

- Experienced hand takes wheel for Devils Reserve grade

“I had to give that another crack.”

The aim is to be competitive this season but finals footy is still on the cards.

“It is a different year, you never know. There are different players and different teams coming in,” he said.

Gympie Rugby League - Devils women's coach Troy Carlson on board for another season. Photo: Bec Singh

“I was confident last year we had a really solid team, I thought we could be competitive but we will see what happens this year. It would be good to get back in the finals.

“We want to be competitive again this season. We have a good bunch of girls, most of the girls are coming back.”

The Devils boast a strong foundation.

“There are probably one or two that are not coming back but it is pretty much the same group of girls,” she said.

“There are a few news ones coming. The first trial game is in a month and the season starts about March.

Gympie Rugby League - Devils women's coach Troy Carlson on board for another season. Photo: Bec Singh

“There is still a lot of interest but everyone is still keen from next year.”

Last year was about getting the basics right but this year the side can expand their skills.

“Last year was a stepping stone season trying to learn the game and this year we can dive into more depth in the game and be a bit more strategic,” he said.

“Working towards certain parts of the field and certain plays. Also playing off the cuff, which I do like and encourage the girls but just trying to be a bit more strategic.”

Aspley Devils v Gympie Devils on February 22: 4pm women, 5pm reserves and 7pm A-grade at Kirby Park, Aspley.