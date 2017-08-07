Devils punish Cutters to cap historic day

CLASH OF THE CELLAR DWELLERS: Jacob Groundwater makes a conversion attempt during the Devils 26-22 win over Pomona-Coora Cutters at Albert Park on Saturday.

THE Gympie Devils have grabbed some much needed pride and points with a 26-22 victory over the Pomona-Cooran Cutters at Albert Park on Saturday.

It was a clash of the cellar dwellers with the Cutters bottom of the division two competition, in 12th position, and the Devils now seven points ahead in 11th.

It was a great day for the sport in Gympie, with the sport experiencing its lowest point in decades with declining player numbers, but you would not have picked it on this weekend's example alone.

Saturday was a veritable festival of rugby league as the Brothers V Wanderers curtain raiser attracted hundreds of spectators to the ground, with the spill-over on hand to witness the Devils triumph.

The Devils played in the Wanderers colours after the person in possession of the team's jerseys lost the keys to their car.

Gympie looked strong early on but Pomona-Cooran capitalised on the Devils lapses in concentration.

Devils stalwart Josh Greaves said the victory came on the back of a good lead up.

"We had a good training run and we had good numbers,” he said.

"I suppose it sort of led to the victory on the weekend.”

An interception try to the Cutters' Cameron Sullivan put the Devils at risk of losing ascendency, with the talented playmaker taking advantage of Gympie's momentary lack of situational awareness.

Greaves said he never doubted the Devils come out on top.

"I was never worried about the game getting away from us, we had control from the get-go,” he said.

"It was more of a concern with our discipline - we would have a good period then lose a bit of concentration.

"It was just those lapses in concentration and discipline.”

Dale Jerome scored a brace, with tries to Hayden Heilbronn, Jacob Houghton and Royce Beauchamp meaning the points stayed in Gympie.

Greaves, who scored a try of his own, pointed out key players.

"Dale Jerome, he had a cracking game, so did Hayden Heilbronn at the back, Jacob Friske up the middle,” he said.

"It's always a good feeling getting across the line.

"Points are points in the end, if I can contribute it's always a good feeling.”

Gympie's Tim Wyvill completed one conversion during the win over Pomona-Cooran Cutters on Saturday. Rowan Schindler

The Wanderers and Brothers heritage game raised the curtain for the Devils, and Greaves said the great day of rugby league is a positive step to renew the game.

"It comes up to the community and the town,” he said.

"If the town and the club work together, we might be able to get things working.

"There's a lot of talent in Gympie, and we want to keep that going.

”As a community, it's our job to keep these kids playing and keep the club healthy.”