Devils president determined to keep reigns on Sunny Coast comp tight

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a season under his belt, the Gympie Devils president has signed on for another year and has goals he hopes to achieve with the club in 2020.

Mitch Hillcoat took over as boss this year and helped with the club’s rebuild.

Devils struggled to field one senior team in 2018 but this season had four – senior men’s, reserves, under-18s and women’s.

Gympie Devils president Mitch Hillcoat

“I thought I would keep going and try and rebuild the club as best as we can,” Hillcoat said.

“There were a lot of people behind the scenes helping me and our coach Michael Buckley was a massive help in fielding four sides this year.”

Despite the men’s teams not playing finals footy, the women’s side went all the way to the grand final.

MORE:

Devils players that made the cut in Coast team of the year

IN PHOTOS: Unsung hero wins historic Gympie Devils award

THE DEVILS DAY: The winning combination has Gympie 3 from 3

“The highlight of my season was being able to field four sides after the year before just being able to field one, especially reserve grade,” he said.

“They dug deep all year and did not have a win but hopefully next year will be able to bolster our sides and give them a bit more strength.

Gympie Devils president Mitch Hillcoat

“The women going to the grand final was definitely another hi ghlight.”

Finals footy is always the aim and that is Hillcoat’s vision for the club.

“It would be nice to play finals footy next year with at least one of our senior men’s side,” he said.

“I think A-grade were trying to get close to the grand final, so trying to bolster our playing stocks for next year.

“I want to see the club succeed.”

Hillcoat hopes to play a part in rebuilding the club.

“You cannot really pull out after one year but I am happy to do it for the next few years and see how far we can get with it,” he said.

Gympie Devils president Mitch Hillcoat

“There is a lot of hard work and the enjoyment is seeing four sides running around on the paddock and seeing numbers back playing footy for Gympie.”

Consistency will be key for the club moving forward.

“We just need to be consistent and put players on the paddock, that is all you can really ask for from a club,” he said.

“(And) seeing numbers turn up to training. The more numbers at training the better the chances are for winning games.

“We just have to build something so players want to come and play for us.”