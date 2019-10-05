Devils players that made the cut in Coast team of the year

THE STAND OUTS: Devils halfback Jake Harney (right), Bulldogs hooker Danny Kerr (top) and Devils centre Sophia Fisher (above).

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gympie Devils women's inaugural season in the Sunshine Coast 2019 Maudsley Excavations Cup was close to perfect.

Taking the minor premiership and a 26-8 win over the Maroochydore Swans at home, the Devils had their ticket to the grand final.

They fell an excruciating four points short of their maiden premiership, going down to the Maroochydore Swans 12-16 in extra time.

Gympie against Maroochydore Women's Rugby League Grand Final at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.Maroochydore's Ella-J Harris on the attack. Warren Lynam

The men's A-grade team started the season with a bye and clinched their first win in round 3 - 30-22 over the Swans.

Devils secured two more wins on the trot but as injuries came in and in the middle of the season losing half-back Jake Harney, the Devils finished seventh on the ladder on 42 points.

There were plenty of improvements with successful coach Michael Buckley taking up the A-grade job and the club expanding to feature an under-18s and reserves team.

Gympie Devils - Michael Buckley A-grade coach Bec Singh

Numbers were strengthened this season and should be a force next season.

Before the eyes shift to ANZ Stadium tomorrow night, which should be another classic NRL grand final between the Sydney Roosters and the Canberra Raiders, take a look at who The Gympie Times thought deserved a mention in the Sunshine Coast rugby league Team of the Year.

Fullback: Caitlin Urwin (Devils)

THIS was Urwin's first season playing league - she was selected in the Sunshine Coast Falcons team.

She played 10 games for Gympie and scored 11 tries.

Gympie against Maroochydore Women's Rugby League Grand Final at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.Gympie's fullback Caitlin Urwin runs into open space. Warren Lynam

Coach Troy Carlson said Urwin brought X-factor to the teams.

"She is a very consistent player,” he said. "If you need someone to score a try, she is one of the X-factors to do that for you.”

Wingers: Shaun Smith (Kawana Dolphins) and Rowan Klein (Stanley River Wolves)

SMITH was one of the key players for the Dolphins side this season.

Out of the 17 games he played he scored 14 tries, finishing second on the try scorer table.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sunshine Coast division two pool A grand final. Coolum Vs Kawana. Kawana's Shaun Smith. Patrick Woods

With 100 games of Queensland Cup experience, Klein is an obvious choice as winger.

The Klein twins Rowan and Callum and their dad Russell. Travis Cochran

With his twin brother Callum, they led the charge for the Wolves this season to win the 2019 Sunshine Coast A-grade title.

Centres: Sophia Fisher (Devils) and Kainga Turner (Beerwah Bulldogs)

Similar in the style, these two would be a strong pairing in the middle.

The leading try scorer and points scorer was one of the key Devils players this season.

Gympie played their best footy when she was a part of the side.

Gympie against Maroochydore Women's Rugby League Grand Final at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.Gympie centre Sophia Fisher runs down the sideline to score the opening try. Warren Lynam

Coach Troy Carlson said Fisher has a lethal combination she used to her advantage this season.

"She uses her speed and strength well,” he said.

"She is stronger than the other girls out there, mix that with her speed and she is pretty lethal.

"Sophia has good upper body strength and she uses it well.”

Beerwah against Caloundra rugby league match.Beerwah centre Kainga Turner shrugs off the defence. Warren Lynam

Turner was the leading try scorer this season with a total of 15.

"He's a real weapon. I played with him back in 2011 in Brisbane and he won player of the year,” Nambour Crushers hooker Brenton Stonier said.

"He's been our stand-out player. He just brings so much intensity, a super good athlete with fantastic lateral footwork, fast, big, strong but with a good footy brain too,” Bulldogs five-eighth Jordan Meads said.

Halves: Jake Harney (Devils) and Brett Doherty (Wolves)

Harney was one of the Devils best and when he left the club there was definitely a hole in the team.

A talented player coming through the ranks of Gympie, the side lamented a big loss after his departure.

Gympie Devils - #7 Jake Harney Troy Jegers

The skipper of the Devils also coached the Devils under-18s.

The dynamic half-back, another player who has played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons who finished second on the goals leader board and scored 11 tries this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sunshine Coast rugby league grand final A-grade final. Stanley River V Caboolture. Brett Doherty. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily Patrick Woods

Halves combinations are one of the most important positions; it would be great to see a Harney and Doherty pairing on the field.

Hooker: Danny Kerr (Bulldogs)

Kerr has the most alarm bells ringing for opposition coaches, ever since the gun rake made the move from Kawana Dolphins earlier this season.

"There's a lot of good hookers going around, but Danny is the best. He's so crafty, sharp, speedy, he could easily be playing Queensland Cup elsewhere. No doubt,” Gympie Devils coach Mick Buckley said.

Noosa Pirates coach Brett Winkler said Kerr was a class above everyone.

Beerwah against Caloundra rugby league match.Beerwah hooker Danny Kerr passes to the backline. Warren Lynam

"We've played every team and the most outstanding has been Kerr. He's a class above everyone, he can turn a game on its head. He did that for Beerwah against us last week, was close at half time and he just came out and changed the game.”

"He's a very smart nine who also leads their defensive line speed also,” Rowan Klein said of the "outstanding” player.

Forwards: Matt Moessinger (Devils) and Kaleb Sutton (Dolphins)

"For someone who is only 87kg and in the front row, I can't speak highly enough of him. He is playing 80 minutes and only ever come off once. He trains hard, does extras, prepares well, such a good kid,” Devils coach Michael Buckley said of Moessinger.

Rugby League - Gympie Devils vs Noosa Pirates - Matt Moessinger Gympie Devils LEEROY TODD

Moessinger has been a consistent player for the Devils and claimed the A-grade Best and Fairest at the club's presentation night.

The 18-year-old Sutton proved himself hard to handle as the Dolphins stormed up the ladder.

Kawana Dolphins rugby league team has many young players in the A grade team.Kaleb Sutton,18. Warren Lynam

"Sutton has claimed the last two man of the match awards,” Kawana coach Andrew Hinson said.

Second rowers: Damian Forde-Hurrell (Devils) and Brodie Lovell (Caboolture Snakes)

"Damian's very consistent, he's an ex-Colts player, just a hard worker who loves his footy. Always plays hard and fair,” Swans co-coach Steve Wedd said.

Gympie Devils - #9 Damian Forde-Hurrell Troy Jegers

"Forde-Hurrell fills in anywhere, he's a real Mr Fixit man. Been around for a few years now and really going well,” Caboolture Snakes coach Mark Carstens said.

Lovell has been consistent for the Snakes this season, he played 13 games and scored four tries.

Lock: Lucy Vella (Devils)

Devils women's star Lucy Vella put a bow on her outstanding season to claim the team's Best and Fairest award and the Player's Player gong at the club's presentation night.

Gympie against Maroochydore Women's Rugby League Grand Final at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.Gympie's captain Lucy Vella strong in attack. Warren Lynam

The lock-forward who crossed for seven tries from 11 games set the standard of consistency, durability and sheer will for her teammates throughout the year, steering the inaugural Devils women's side to a minor premiership capped with a heart-wrenching grand final loss.

All that came after she missed four games in the season.