Devils on hunt to cap maiden campaign with season silverware

READY TO CHARGE: Lucy Vella in action for the Gympie Devils against the Maroochydore Swans.

READY TO CHARGE: Lucy Vella in action for the Gympie Devils against the Maroochydore Swans. Philippe Coquerand

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie Devils coach Troy Carlson is hopeful the women can bring home the silverware in their first grand final and maiden season this Sunday.

The Devils clinched the minor premiership when they defeated the Maroochydore Swans on July 28. The Swans then went on to defeat Caboolture last weekend and secure a grand final berth and rematch with Gympie.

The two teams will play for glory in the Maudsley Excavations women's cup grand final at 2pm at the Sunshine Coast Stadium this weekend.

TRY TIME: Sophia Fisher scores a try underneath the posts. Philippe Coquerand

"Everyone will need to do their job properly and put in on all the plays as that will give us good field position,” Carlson said.

"It will be tight all first half and coming into the second half just like last time we played them. We need to stay cool, be patient and have discipline,” he said.

With some good battles between the two sides through the season, it will be a different contest on Sunday.

VICTORIOUS: The Gympie Devils defeated the Maroochydore Swans in the semi-final. Philippe Coquerand

"It will be even tougher because everyone is going to step it up,” Carlson said.

"We are not going to meet the same team as what we have during the season.”

Carlson hopes the Devils strength can cause headaches for the Swans.

"We can attack from anywhere on the field,” he said.

READ MORE:

- We celebrate the best sportsmen and women in the Gympie region

- How the Gympie Devils booked a date with destiny

"It is not something I have to worry about.”

Injured forward Siehanna Mickelo will leave a gap in the front row but Carlson said he was confident the remaining players can fill her shoes.

"She will be a big loss to our forward pack; she had a good intimidation factor when she came on to the field and she had a lot of post contact metres,” he said.

"Filling her shoes will be Elisha Young who has been solid all year and we have a few other forwards floating around.”

Siehanna Mickelo (8) is taken off the field after an injury in the first half against the Maroochydore Swans on Sunday afternoon. Philippe Coquerand

Despite the strength in their attack, the Devils defence is going to be of equal importance.

"Defence is something you work on towards finals, you can be the best attacking team but if you aren't defending well you aren't going to win.”