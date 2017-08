CLASH OF THE CELLAR DWELLERS: Jacob Groundwater makes a conversion attempt during the Devils 26-22 win over Pomona-Coora Cutters at Albert Park this afternoon.

The Gympie Devils have grabbed a much needed three points by beating bottom placed Pomona-Cooran Cutters by 26 to 22 at Albert Park this afternoon.

It was a battle of the cellar dwellers as the two teams sit on the bottom of the division two ladder, but both sides played with passion and intensity, with pride at stake as the season draws to an end.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Full match report to come.