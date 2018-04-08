Devils juniors eye NRL future

NEXT LEVEL: Wide Bay representatives Callum Edwards (U15), Khaleb Talimalie (U15), Darcy Cartwright (Open), Ben Buggy (Open), Hal Daniel (U15) and Alec Jardine (Open) hope to do their region proud as they take the next step in their careers.

NEXT LEVEL: Wide Bay representatives Callum Edwards (U15), Khaleb Talimalie (U15), Darcy Cartwright (Open), Ben Buggy (Open), Hal Daniel (U15) and Alec Jardine (Open) hope to do their region proud as they take the next step in their careers. LEEROY TODD

Rugby League: Gympie's rising stars have taken a big step in their careers with six players selected for the Wide Bay team.

Selected as a fullback for the first time in the team, Callum Edwards, 15, said he was looking forward to the experience.

"I was excited to make the team I am looking forward to going to Townsville,” Callum said.

Having mirrored his games to one of the greatest fullbacks in the NRL Billy Slater, Edwards said he was hoping to continue improving his own game.

"I look up to all the aspects of his game. Just everything about it,” he said. "When I can I love watching him play and learn some skills off him.”

Alec Jardine, 15 is no stranger to being selected in the Wide Bay sides but it will be a tougher competition for him this year.

"I have been selected in the U15s and U12s but this year I will be in a higher age group,” he said. "I will be one of the younger ones this year in the U18s age group.”

With an aim to play professionally, Jardine said there were two players he idolised.

"I look up to David Klemmer and Sam Burgess because of their work rate and how they change the game,” he said.

Edwards, Khaleb Talimalie and Hal Daniel will head to Townsville while Jardine, Darcy Cartwright and Ben Buggy will head to Toowoomba.