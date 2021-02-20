Devils in the detail: Club fend off affiliation switch fears

Beerwah Bulldogs have confirmed they've established an “arrangement" with Intrust Super Cup club Norths Devils that has ruffled the feathers of rival clubs. Pictured is Lachlan Price of Maroochydore Swans, Jordan Meads of Beerwah Bulldogs and Joseph Price of Kawana. Pictures: File

Beerwah Bulldogs have confirmed they've established an “arrangement" with Intrust Super Cup club Norths Devils that has ruffled the feathers of rival clubs. Pictured is Lachlan Price of Maroochydore Swans, Jordan Meads of Beerwah Bulldogs and Joseph Price of Kawana. Pictures: File

A Coast rugby league club says it hasn't gone rogue or switched allegiance from the Sunshine Coast Falcons to a rival Intrust Super Cup club.

Beerwah Bulldogs did however confirm the club had an arrangement with the Norths Devils where they would provide ways for players to train and trial at the Brisbane-based club.

Bulldogs captain coach Jordan Meads said the club had met with the Sunshine Coast Falcons and the Sunshine Coast Rugby League late last year who had granted their proposal.

However, it's understood that their move has not been well received with other local clubs.

Sunshine Coast Rugby League president Glen Peatling said the discussion had been positive but said no "partnership or deal" had been struck between the Bulldogs and Norths.

"It's more of an opportunity, it's not a partnership," Mr Peatling said.

"We've had meetings about it and there's no pathway, no system, no association or branding.

"It's more so about players who don't get picked up by the Falcons, getting them at least a chance to train and trial."

Mr Meads stressed that the Bulldogs remained aligned with the Falcons.

But he said the Falcons could only offer a certain number of opportunities to players.

"Truth of the matter is, the Falcons can't provide an opportunity to everyone," Mr Meads said.

"We followed the right processes and put the proposal forward to the Falcons and the league, and at the end of the day they could see the reasoning behind it.

"We are still very much aligned with the Falcons but we are also in the business of providing ways for players to develop their skills and reach the highest level."

Mr Meads said the Norths Devils relationship was effectively a one-way street and that Beerwah would not field any of the Devils' unselected Intrust Super Cup players.

"Some of our local juniors are in the Norths system and they have made it explicitly clear that if they aren't picked for Norths, they want to play for the club where they've played most of their life," Mr Meads said.

"We are in a position where we want the best for Sunshine Coast rugby league.

"It's all about the growth of players."

Mr Peatling confirmed no Intrust Super Cup players from Norths would play for Beerwah.

He said some clubs were "cautious" to how the arrangement would work but assured the league that the core pathway remained directly to the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

"The Coast's pathway first and foremost is to the Falcons," Mr Peatling said.

"It's local league through to the Falcons, then the Storm."

Sunshine Coast Falcons CEO Chris Flannery agreed that there were limitations to the numbers that the club could take on from local league.

"Looking at the relationship from a footy point of view, if Beerwah can give people opportunities, we won't stand in their way," Mr Flannery said.

"It's a bit more of an opportunity for them."