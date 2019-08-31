Devils hope to break hoodoo to claim U13 title

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY LEAGUE: As the Gympie Devils under-13s side prepare for the most important match of the season today, they are hoping to break a hoodoo at the same time.

The team will battle the Maroochydore Swans for grand final glory, after going down to Noosa last year.

"Maroochydore are a strong team across the park, they have some pretty big forwards,” coach Andrew Noy said.

"Our defence will need to be right to take down Maroochydore's big boys. We will need to handle them all day,” Noy said.

"Our strength is our forwards. They are the backbone of the team, they give the halves a lot of room to move.”

Noy said the team had a great work ethic.

"Every player has contributed as much as the next bloke,” he said.

"They all give 100 per cent when they are out on the field. They are a great bunch of children and they play their heart out for each other.

"(Five-eighth) Jack Lynch is our organiser, he has a great kicking game and an even better pass.

"Also our wingers Tyler Verkerk and Jimmy Duggan are the best wingers in the comp. If we give them the ball close to the line, they are guaranteed to go in.”

This will be the third time in a row these two sides clash, and the Devils' one loss this year came at the hands of Maroochydore.

The games this year have all come right down to the wire and Noy expected today's game to be no different but believed his boys could get the job done.

"Every time we have played them it has been a close contest and they have a strong side,” he said.

"I am confident if they put in the effort and play the footy they have all year we are in with a chance. We just have to turn up for one another.

"It is the new rivalry we have with them now. Last year it was Noosa when they took the grand final from us.”

The game will be at Bribie Island at 9am.