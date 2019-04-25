Devils coach says 'We won't be bullied out of the contest'

IN DOUBT: Devils second rower Joe Curran has a big question mark on his name for this weekend top table clash against the Stanley River Wolves.

IN DOUBT: Devils second rower Joe Curran has a big question mark on his name for this weekend top table clash against the Stanley River Wolves. Leeroy Todd

RUGBY LEAGUE: Another strong performance is needed from the Gympie Devils this Saturday when they take on the Stanley River Wolves.

"This will be very tough, probably our toughest test,” coach Michael Buckley said.

"We are carrying a few bumps and bruises despite having a break last weekend for Easter.”

Wolves, equal first with Gympie on the ladder, have an experienced side but Buckley said his boys would not be bullied out of the contest.

"We played really well against Caboolture and a lot of sides are surprised with our toughness,” he said.

"Our blokes are making them earn their metres and create some pressure with our defence. We will not be bullied out of the game.”

With the team to be decided at training today, there are a few big names for the Devils that could be ruled out.

"Joe Curran is in doubt with a knee, Jake Leitch his shoulder and Kailum Freeman has a hamstring,” Buckley said.

"Riley Moore played for the Falcons last weekend and could play for them again this weekend.

"Hopefully, we get Blake Bella and Ben Harney back. Leitchy just has to get through training and he will play.”

There will be six games of league at Jack Stokes this Saturday. The first is the Devils under-13s taking on Kawana at 11.30am.