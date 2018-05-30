Devils centre takes his playing career to the next level

FALCONS HONOUR: Gympie's Jordon Ah-One-Remfrey made his debut with the Falcons on Sunday.

Rugby League: Gympie Devils centre Jordon Ah-One-Remfrey's has taken the next step in his playing career, securing a spot with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Ah-One-Remfrey made his debut in the Intrust Super Cup on Sunday but will have to wait to celebrate his first win with them.

The Falcons went down to the Seagulls 18-12.

Devils senior player Tim Wyvill said his experience would be missed in Gympie.

"He is a natural player while really knowledgeable, which would come from playing footy from a young age,” he said.

"He brings maturity to the side which we have needed this year. Jordon is a strong ball runner and strong in defence, which is ideal because you like to be well rounded in footy.”

Despite missing Ah-One-Remfrey's strength, Wyvill said he was pleased with his former teammate's achievement.

"It's the nature of the beast making a career out of footy and you cannot complain about him getting picked,” he said.

"We really missed him last weekend but it shows hard work pays off.”

The young Devils squad took on the experienced Nambour team at the weekend, which was going to be a tough competition.

With no reserves and only 13 players on the field, the Devils could not be faulted in their defence of the line.

A lack of numbers though, meant the Devils had to forfeit, but Wyvill said the boys should be proud of their performance.

"One of our players was taken to hospital with a neck injury and we were down to just 11 players,” he said.

"We were 10-10 when we forfeited but we did well to hold Nambour.

"It was not worth the risk of injuries but the boys can hold their heads up high.”