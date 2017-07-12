Devils and Stags tend wounds after defeats

DEFEATS: Both local teams, the Mary Valley Stags and the Gympie Devils, suffered defeats on the weekend. Reece Coleman, Gympie Devils, leaves the field downcast.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Mary Valley Stags were dealt a setback to their premiership hopes with a heavy 48 - 6 loss to Kawana at Stockland Park on Saturday, while the Gympie Devils narrowly lost out 40-34 against the Caboolture Snakes at Beerwah.

The Stags' Aaron Parker said they were outplayed by a superior Kawana team on the day.

"We came up against a very, very good team,” Parker said.

"Kawana are the best team in the comp, they are last season's premiers.

"Very well drilled, very big, very fast team.”

Parker said the Stag's were a bit surprised by how they were torn to pieces, and the loss puts Beerwah within striking distance.

Mary Valley sit on top of the table with 48 points after 14 rounds, with Beerwah on 45 after their win over Maroochydore.

"They had a few injuries mid-season but they've come back,” Parker said.

"They just tore us to pieces in the middle.

"We were down a few players and they were very strong.”

The Mary Valley Stags will look ahead to this weekend's against Caloundra at Maroochydore, with the prospect of picking up some points.

"We will bounce back this week,” Parker said.

"They (Caloundra) are starting to find some form too, they are coming good.

"We played them once at home and beat them, but they are a quality team and we'll have to be on our game to beat them.

"We just gotta work through it.”

The Sunshine Coast Rugby League Division 2 cup Pool A ladder. Contributed

At the other end of the table, the Gympie Devils sit in 11th spot of the 12 team league, languishing on 19 points - 6 points adrift of last placed Pomona-Cooran Cutters - after their 40-34 loss to the Caboolture Snakes at Beerwah.

Gympie Devil's centre Darren Burgess said Gympie fell behind because of their own doing.

"The boys played well in patches, but we made far too many mistakes,” he said.

"Some of their tries were off the back of our mistakes and it would give them good field position.

"They capitalised on that.”

Despite a fight back, Gympie fell six points short at the final whistle.

The Devils will look to conjure something up before they face Kawana this Saturday at Nambour, with the Sunshine Coast team on a high after slaying the Stags so convincingly.

Both Mary Valley and Gympie teams will hope to prove our region is not always a happy hunting ground for the remaining five rounds, as both outfits fight for the premiership honour, and the wooden spoon respectively.

Perhaps more importantly, the Stags and the Devils will both look forward to their reunion on Saturday July 22, when they face-off in the local derby and heritage game at Jack Spicer Oval.