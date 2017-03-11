34°
Devereuaxs enter a brave new world of flavour

Bruce Devereaux | 11th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
CAUTION: Miss4 conspicuously avoiding some of the edible delights on offer to the Devereauxs.
CAUTION: Miss4 conspicuously avoiding some of the edible delights on offer to the Devereauxs. Contributed

"THIS is delicious!" Master11 announced at breakfast, sipping an orange juice concoction Miss9 had whipped up for everyone in the Nutri-ninja.

"It's got a minty taste."

Which I should have picked up as being odd because I knew we didn't even have mint sauce in the fridge. But then odd foods have become a bit of a thing on the bus.

It started with Miss13's blue and green pancakes and rainbow cupcakes, and then Miss9 decided to get creative in ways which went way beyond a drop or two of food colouring, and unfortunately there doesn't appear to be any sign of her stopping.

"I've made you breakfast," Miss9 called out from the kitchen yesterday.

"Thanks, sweetheart," I called back, envisioning a bit of toast with, if I was lucky, Vegemite.

I was not lucky.

"It's tomato, cheese, cucumber, nectarine and crushed biscuits," Tracey whispered to me.

"Sounds ni...," I started.

Then the words found meaning in my pre-coffee brain.

"What...? What did you say?"

 

For one thing, it sounded more like a side salad.

For another...

"Did you say crushed biscuits?"

"They're rice crackers," said Tracey.

Apparently Miss9 had seen her brother break a cracker and eat his bowl of breakfast salad with it so she decided to save everyone else the time and crush a few in.

"It's nicer than it sounds."

"I don't believe you."

It wasn't bad.

But then I went in with really low expectations.

I also don't think it's going to appear on a Sheraton breakfast menu anytime soon.

So here we were the next morning and our little Heston Blumenthal had decided to dazzle us again.

And dazzle she did.

"This is seriously good," I told her.

I'd taken a sip bolstered by Master11's enthusiasm for the drink.

It was a sort of fresh minty orange juice, like he'd said. I took a bigger swig.

"I love it."

Then I made the mistake of asking, "What's in it?"

"Orange and a squeeze of lemon," grinned Miss9 proudly, "and toothpaste."

Tomorrow, can I just have toast?

Gympie Times

Topics:  big family little income breakfast bruce devereaux community

