Development boon brings council $690,000

Gympie's development raised more than $690,000 for the council last financial year.

DEVELOPMENT is proving a boon for Gympie Regional Council's coffers, with more than $690,000 raised from applications made in the past financial year.

A report presented at Wednesday's council workshop said the increase, which was 20% more than the 2015-16 financial year revenue, reflected new fee increases and also the size and scale of the developments that had been approved.

The largest share of revenue was from operational works applications, which at more than $121,000 was up 66% on the previous year.

Revenue from applications to reconfigure a lot was up 14%, and material change of use applications brought in 12% more than the previous financial year.

Overall, lot sales in Gympie increased 25% on the previous year, with the region accounting for half of all rural lots approved in the Wide Bay Burnett.

Mayor Mick Curran said the report showed the region's economy was clearly headed in the right direction, helped by the low crime rate, good educational opportunities and general good lifestyle.

"Gympie is on the move,” he said.

"We don't experience those peaks and troughs that some mining areas have experienced.”

While it did note a drop in subdivision applications and commercial development, Cr Curran said there were many factors involved.

"The (subdivision) approvals last for a number of years,” he said.

"Some people do sit on approvals waiting for that demand to actually occur.”

According to the report, many commercial developments such as shops, offices and showrooms, did not require planning approval.