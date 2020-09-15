Developer unveils next phase of 45-block Valley subdivision

Thirty more blocks of land at Imbil could hit the market soon, with developers asking Gympie council to green light the next stage of their project.

Thirty more blocks of land at Imbil could hit the market soon, with developers asking Gympie council to green light the next stage of their project.

ANOTHER 30 blocks of land could soon be on the market, with the developers of a 45-lot Imbil subdivision keen to get moving on the next stage of the project.

The application lodged with Gympie Regional Council by developer Bairnsdeen seeks approval for these last blocks, to be opened up in three stages at Diggings Rd.

Stages one has been finished and stage two already approved by the council’s planning department.

The development sits on land at Diggings Rd.

RELATED

Stage three would involve approving 10 new blocks on Diggings Rd.

Stage four comprises a 16m road opening to service these lots.

The final stage, five, would extend that road by 100m to create a cul-de-sac.

The original proposal was for a 52-block subdivision but was wound back.

Block sizes in the final stages, if approved, will range from 1007sq m to 1410sq m.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS