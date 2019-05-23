Developer secures huge pocket of Sunshine Coast hinterland

Urbex has officially announced its acquisition in Mooloolah Valley, Sunshine Coast and the development will comprise of about 136 residential lots, amongst 41 hectares.

A MAJOR developer has unveiled its latest acquisition in Mooloolah Valley.

Urbex, a wholly-owned business of BMD Group, will create a new development consisting of about 136 residential lots, nestled amongst 41 hectares of open space and waterway corridors.

Urbex sales consultant Patricia Sheahan said the development, entitled Hillside, would provide a unique lifestyle proposition.

"Mooloolah Valley has experienced steady population growth in the area over five years, whilst the supply of residential land of this nature in the area has been limited," Ms Sheahan said.

"It is the lifestyle offering that we believe will really attract buyers, particularly given the schooling and employment opportunities on the Sunshine Coast, just 30 minutes away.

"It will be the best of both worlds for growing families and those wanting to upsize. We are very positive this new acquisition will fulfil a growing need in the local property market.

"Urbex's development goal has always resonated on creating thriving and sustainable communities and this development in Mooloolah Valley will be a testament to that."

Urbex general manager Peter Sherrie said the project would provide for an under-supplied land market whilst celebrating the site's unique environmental attributes.

He said it would offer residents a tranquil lifestyle boasting both passive and active recreational nodes while being within an easy commute to all the Mooloolah Village amenities.

"We are very mindful of the existing flora and fauna that forms part of the Mooloolah Valley, particularly as there is on average 50m setbacks onto the river and associated vegetation," Mr Sherrie said.

"Throughout the project we will be consulting with a number of environmental experts to ensure the open space footprint, native wildlife and flora meet our sustainability objectives."

Mr Sherrie said the latest addition to Urbex's national residential development portfolio would be one of many projects coming to fold in 2019 to meet with a shortage of land in southeast Queensland markets.

"We are increasingly seeing a trend for first and subsequent owner-occupiers in the region as the population continues to grow, we want to be on the front foot," he said.

The first release of land at Hillside is expected to be offered to the market within months.

The sales and information centre will be located in the heart of Mooloolah Valley in the village centre.

Visit hillsidemooloolahvalley.com.au for more information.