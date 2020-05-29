Menu
An appeal against a council decision to refuse a quarry at Bells Bridge has been dropped by the developers. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
News

Developer drops appeal over controversial quarry

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
29th May 2020 12:02 AM
THE appeal over Gympie Regional Council’s refusal of a controversial quarry at Bells Bridge has been dropped by the developer

Fortrus Pastoral planned to start the quarry on a property on the southern side of Wide Bay Highway, not far from the Mary River.

It wanted approval to remove 5000-100,000 tonnes of material from the site.

Where the quarry was planned to be built.
The application was unanimously rejected by councillors in July last year amid claims allegedly illegal work had already happened on the property.

It was ultimately refused on 13 grounds.

These included the “significant” impact of safety and amenity on neighbouring homes, a failure by Fortrus to demonstrate the effects of noise, dust and vibrations on those properties, and the group did not demonstrate an overriding need for the quarry to be approved.

Fortrus appealed the decision in August.

The Bells Bridge property.
It argued there were three reasons the quarry should be given a green light: that the quarry could be conditioned to comply with the planning scheme; that it “advances the purposes of the Planning Act 2-16 (Qld); and there were “other matters which justify the exercise of the Court’s discretion … in favour of an approval”.

More than 40 residents joined the council as co-respondents to the appeal.

“This is a great outcome for the local community and indicates the validity of council’s decision,” acting council CEO Pauline Gordon said.

