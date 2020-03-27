Developer, council clash over Southside village blowouts

Ken Hudson says the council’s delays have cost the Southside Family Village project $200,000.

A DEVELOPER’S claims council delays cost his Southside project more than $200,000 have been refuted by the local government, who say he has not met his obligations.

Southside Family Village developer Ken Hudson said continual delays on the over 50s housing caused financial blowouts on the work.

“No one can fathom why this particular council act in this manner, especially as we are continually being told that the quality of our development is very high and appropriate,” Mr Hudson said.

On at least seven occasions the council took about four months to finally respond to requests, he said.

Gympie Town Hall.

When asked about the delays, he said the council “appear to not care less that these excessively long delays are leading to significant financial hardship.

“No similar negative, immature, obstructionist council culture has become an issue in other local authorities.

““Quite frankly, the ratepayers deserve better.”

A council spokesman said Mr Hudson had not met his obligations as a developer.

“Gympie Regional Council is aware of Mr Hudson’s matter and has been assisting him for some time,” he said.

One of the buildings in the development had not been built to the plans approved by the council in 2010, he said.

“Mr Hudson is aware of his obligations as the developer to summit amendments to business plans for approval.

“This has not happened and the issue sits with Mr Hudson.

“The council has a responsibility to ensure buildings are safe, hence the approval process.”