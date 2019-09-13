Devastating Peregian bushfire impact revealed

Before and after images from above show the devastating impact from the Peregian bushfire. Photo: Google Maps/Lachie Millard

Before and after images from above show the devastating impact from the Peregian bushfire. Photo: Google Maps/Lachie Millard

>> 'Get your facts': Mum of arson accused hits back

>> 'Echidnas burnt alive': Rescuers scour devastating wasteland

>> Hell's backyard: Family's horror watching 'Peregian burn'

SHOCKING photos from above Peregian Beach show the devastating impact of the allegedly deliberately-lit bushfire.

Thousands of evacuated residents returned to their homes on Wednesday afternoon after spending two nights in emergency accommodation after the fire broke out on Monday.

Some were relieved to find them still standing, but many returned to significantly-damaged homes.

Pam Murphy's home was the only one to be destroyed in the blaze, but the 89-year-old widow says she's taking the devastation in her "stride".

For days, the bushfire ravaged Peregian Springs and threatened thousands of homes in the Sunshine Coast's north as it pushed towards Weyba and Marcus Beach.

But the efforts of our courageous firefighters and a change of weather helped crews gain control of the blaze on Wednesday afternoon.

As those affected return to normal life, the bushfire's devastating impact is coming to light.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said approximately 500ha of land had been destroyed at Peregian as a result of the bushfire.

More than 55,000ha of land has been lost statewide.

Aerials of Peregian Beach before the September bushfires. Photo: Brett Wortman

Drone photos after the fire devastation at Peregian: David Low Way and Emu Mountain Rd. Photo Patrick Woods

The Coast isn't in the clear yet. A high fire danger is expected to return today, with a southerly burst and a 27C maximum temperature.

Temperatures are expected to drop back to 26C on Saturday and then 24C on Sunday, with light winds helping ease the fire danger.

A local fire ban is in place for the Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions until Friday, September 20.

QFES has advised that under a local fire ban, open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Two teens have been charged with allegedly lighting the bushfire in shrubland behind Peregian Springs.

A 14-year-old boy from Peregian Springs and a 15-year-old Coolum Beach girl have been charged with endangering particular property by fire and an investigation is ongoing.