Family watches in horror as home as fire destroys home

POLICE are reminding residents to check their heaters for any faults as the cold weather continues, after a house was destroyed in a fire.



Richmond Police District detective chief inspector Cameron Lindsay said the Tuntable Creek home was "completely destroyed" by fire after a mattress caught alight overnight from heat radiating off a heater.



"We are very thankful that no-one was hurt in that fire," he said.



"It is a timely reminder at this time of year to be very careful with heaters.



"We believe in this case a mattress caught on fire within the house and spread very quickly.



"This is a tragedy for the family involved, their house and all their belongings were completely destroyed by fire.

"Thankfully this fire was contained to this particular residence."



Det Lindsay warned anyone who uses a heater should be careful it is either turned off when not in use or kept away from flammable items.



"Houses should have fire extinguishers available, have the proper fire-fighting equipment to put out a fire as quickly as you can," he said.



"Be very careful about just how close mattresses are positioned to heat sources."

UPDATE 1:20pm: A family of six have lost everything after their home burnt down overnight.

The family were left devastated as they sorted through the smoking rubble of their house looking for anything to salvage, but sadly everything was destroyed from clothes to electronics, and even jewellery.

The family, which includes four children, managed to escape the fire without injury as they watched their home go up in flames.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance crews were called to a house on Tuntable Creek Rd, Tuntable Creek about 8.30pm on Monday.

"All occupants were outside the premises and uninjured," insp Vandergriend said.

"Unfortunately the house couldn't be saved.

"It appears at this stage an internal wood heater may have ignited the fire."

