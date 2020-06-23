Devastating blow as another massive event canned

The Gympie showgrounds, which would have hosted the national event.

The Gympie showgrounds, which would have hosted the national event.

THIS year's week-long camper van rally at the Showgrounds has been postponed by organisers due to the pandemic.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in Gympie from September 27-October 4, was expected to bring thousands of camping and RV enthusiasts to the region.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* How Gympie region stories will still live on in print

* SHOCK: Coldest morning of the year hits Gympie

Gympie Rally Manager Richard Mainey said the decision was disappointing, but under the circumstances they were left with little choice.

Mayor Glen Hartwig said he looked forward to the rally making its presence known in Gympie next year.

"The organisation and costs that go into a rally greatly increase in the months leading up to the event and with current restrictions in place we cannot take the risk financially of cancelling it at shorter notice," Mr Mainey said.

Mayor Glen Hartwig shared the disappointment.

"Many events across the country and local institutions including The Gympie Show and the Gympie Music Muster have all been affected by COVID-19," Mr Hartwig said.

"Given the current restrictions and financial pressures that many organisations face I understand why the decision has been made."

"I can't wait to have the National Rally come to Gympie next year, as it will be a great opportunity to showcase our great region to so many travellers."