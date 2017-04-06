Devastated mates say Jay Jay 'always had a smile'

Jay Jay Heidemann, Jane Towers, and Khloe Heidemann were involved in a tragic accident on the princes Hwy. Ms Towers and Jay Jay were killed, while Khloe was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

FRIENDS have gathered to say goodbye to a "great” school mate and his family following a tragic accident in New South Wales this week which killed two and left another clinging to life.

Gympie woman Jane Towers and her children Jay Jay and Khloe Heidemann, were on holiday and travelling on the Princes Hwy on the South Coast when their car collided with a semi-trailer about midday on Tuesday.

Ms Towers and Jay Jay were killed in the accident, while Khloe was airlifted to Sydney Childrens Hospital in a critical condition where she remains in a coma.

Jay Jay Heidemann and Jane Towers. Contributed

Jack Mill was one of more than 30 students who gathered at Nelson Reserve's sound shell today to say farewell.

At 11.11am, the group released balloons and made a wish for their friend.

Fighting back tears as he spoke, Jack remembered Jay Jay as a "great friend” who loved footy and riding his scooter, and was always fun to hang around with.

Tarla Edwards, Hannah Gallaher, Jack Mill, Aidan Wright, Tyrah Thompson, Olivia Jeffs, Luke Freidman and Will Taske gathered in Nelson Reserve to farewell Jay Jay Heidemann and his family. Scott Kovacevic

"He always made me smile if I was having a bad day,” he said.

"He always had a smile on his face.

"He was never angry or sad.”

Easy going, Jay Jay was one who never struggled to make new friends.

Khloe Heidemann and Jane Towers. Contributed

"Jay Jay was just that kid in high school everyone knew,” Jack said.

"First day at Gympie High he came up to me and was my first mate.”

Jack said he "burst into tears” when he heard about the accident on the news.

He made the decision to honour his friend late last night, posting the idea on social media at 10.30pm.

Only 12 hours later, more than 30 of his friends were at the reserve to share a moment of reflection for Jay Jay and his family.

While he did not know Khloe quite as well, Jack said she "was always a happy person and had a lots of friends”, and described Ms Towers as welcoming and friendly to everyone she met.

"She was really nice,” he said.

Jack Mill, Aidan Wright and Zeke Edwards with a balloon to release for Jay Jay Heidemann. Scott Kovacevic

Describing Jay Jay as like a brother, Aidan Wright echoed Jack's description of the family.

He said while he and Jack had "had their ups and downs” like any friends, they had always managed to sort them out.

In support of Khloe, two of her friends will be busking outside the Musicians Garage in Mary St from 9am-12noon on Saturday.

All money raised will be donated to Khloe.