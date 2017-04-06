25°
News

Devastated mates say Jay Jay 'always had a smile'

scott kovacevic
| 6th Apr 2017 3:42 PM
Jay Jay Heidemann, Jane Towers, and Khloe Heidemann were involved in a tragic accident on the princes Hwy. Ms Towers and Jay Jay were killed, while Khloe was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Jay Jay Heidemann, Jane Towers, and Khloe Heidemann were involved in a tragic accident on the princes Hwy. Ms Towers and Jay Jay were killed, while Khloe was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRIENDS have gathered to say goodbye to a "great” school mate and his family following a tragic accident in New South Wales this week which killed two and left another clinging to life.

Gympie woman Jane Towers and her children Jay Jay and Khloe Heidemann, were on holiday and travelling on the Princes Hwy on the South Coast when their car collided with a semi-trailer about midday on Tuesday.

Ms Towers and Jay Jay were killed in the accident, while Khloe was airlifted to Sydney Childrens Hospital in a critical condition where she remains in a coma.

Jay Jay Heidemann and Jane Towers.
Jay Jay Heidemann and Jane Towers. Contributed

Jack Mill was one of more than 30 students who gathered at Nelson Reserve's sound shell today to say farewell.

At 11.11am, the group released balloons and made a wish for their friend.

Fighting back tears as he spoke, Jack remembered Jay Jay as a "great friend” who loved footy and riding his scooter, and was always fun to hang around with.

Tarla Edwards, Hannah Gallaher, Jack Mill, Aidan Wright, Tyrah Thompson, Olivia Jeffs, Luke Freidman and Will Taske gathered in Nelson Reserve to farewell Jay Jay Heidemann and his family.
Tarla Edwards, Hannah Gallaher, Jack Mill, Aidan Wright, Tyrah Thompson, Olivia Jeffs, Luke Freidman and Will Taske gathered in Nelson Reserve to farewell Jay Jay Heidemann and his family. Scott Kovacevic

"He always made me smile if I was having a bad day,” he said.

"He always had a smile on his face.

"He was never angry or sad.”

Easy going, Jay Jay was one who never struggled to make new friends.

Khloe Heidemann and Jane Towers.
Khloe Heidemann and Jane Towers. Contributed

"Jay Jay was just that kid in high school everyone knew,” Jack said.

"First day at Gympie High he came up to me and was my first mate.”

Jack said he "burst into tears” when he heard about the accident on the news.

He made the decision to honour his friend late last night, posting the idea on social media at 10.30pm.

Only 12 hours later, more than 30 of his friends were at the reserve to share a moment of reflection for Jay Jay and his family.

While he did not know Khloe quite as well, Jack said she "was always a happy person and had a lots of friends”, and described Ms Towers as welcoming and friendly to everyone she met.

"She was really nice,” he said.

Jack Mill, Aidan Wright and Zeke Edwards with a balloon to release for Jay Jay Heidemann.
Jack Mill, Aidan Wright and Zeke Edwards with a balloon to release for Jay Jay Heidemann. Scott Kovacevic

Describing Jay Jay as like a brother, Aidan Wright echoed Jack's description of the family.

He said while he and Jack had "had their ups and downs” like any friends, they had always managed to sort them out.

In support of Khloe, two of her friends will be busking outside the Musicians Garage in Mary St from 9am-12noon on Saturday.

All money raised will be donated to Khloe.

Gympie Times

Topics:  car crash fatal crash fatality gympie crashes

Devastated mates say Jay Jay 'always had a smile'

Devastated mates say Jay Jay 'always had a smile'

FRIENDS have gathered to say goodbye to a "great” school mate following a tragic accident in NSW involving a Gympie family of three.

Bruce Hwy not designed to carry such heavy load

FIX THE HIGHWAY TO OUR NORTH: Wide Bay Member Llew Obrien with Federal Minister for Infastructure and Transport Darren Chester and Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Tony Perrett endorses call to fast-track highway upgrade

Region's farmers urged register unwanted chemicals

Farmers have until the end of this month to register their unwanted chemicals.

Farmers have until the end of the month to register

Cash-payment crackdown to fight worker exploitation

CASHED UP: The Saver Plus program will help you keep more of this in your back pocket.

How does a government take on informal payment and spending?

Local Partners

UPDATE: Community rallies to assist girl still fighting for life

The family was travelling along a NSW highway when the deadly crash occurred.

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

A long-awaited school crossing will finally be installed on Glastonbury Rd.

A long-awaited safety addition for local school children.

14 Movies to check out this weekend

Plenty of on-screen action happening this weekend at the Gympie Cinemas, Event Cinemas in Noosa and Birch, Carroll and Coyle at Maroochydore.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Grab the popcorn!

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

14 Movies to check out this weekend

The weather forecast is for more overcast days for Gympie at the weekend. Might be time for a movie and boy do we have a selection for you!

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 ALL REASONABLE...

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $330,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $445,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

A CUT ABOVE THE AVERAGE ACREAGE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $355,000

Our sellers have "itchy feet"- An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres within 10 minutes to Gympie ideally located in the upmarket St Andrews Estate...

First time on the market in 52 years!

134 O'Meara Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 3 1 $1,000,000

This 247 acre property has been owned by the same family for 52 years. -The property boasts a very high carrying capacity of 150 breeders plus. -Water is not a...

Ideal For Sport Facilities

11 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 0 1 Offers over...

Approximately 100m2 hall on 481m2 land. Excellent location,close proximity to CBD, near schools and squash centre. Great opportunity for sportclubs to purchase...

SECURE INVESTMENT

Unit 37/20 Tin Can Bay Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

Unit 1 1 1 $215,000

This great little unit is set in the pristine, secure, gated Tuncunba complex located in beautiful Tin Can Bay. Well-built with hardiboard on a rendered base...

SPECTACULAR VIEWS CLOSE TO TOWN

Lot 9 Roma Street, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

Situated approximately 4 minutes from the CBD is a 3766m2 block, up high and dry with spectacular views back towards the Mary Valley. Access to the block is by a...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!