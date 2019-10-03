Kids forced into lockdown after shots fired

UPDATE Friday, 6.20am: MACKAY police are still searching for a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an address on Tropical Ave last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed investigations were ongoing and the alleged offender had not been caught.

It is understood about two shots were fired at a home between Katherine Crt and Fatnowna St about 7.26pm.

CHILDREN camping at an Andergrove school were forced into lockdown after reports a rogue gunman was on the loose nearby.

Police are hunting a man after receiving multiple reports shots had been fired at an address on Tropical Ave about 7.26pm tonight.

Mackay District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Andy Buteaux said multiple police crews were tasked to the scene but the alleged offender had "made off" before they arrived.

"No one was injured, everyone at the address was safe and well," Snr Sgt Buteaux said.

"At this moment in time the location of the offender is unknown, however... the investigation is being carried out at the moment... and we should know who the offender is soon.

"It is an ongoing investigation, obviously firearms are involved ... at this moment in time we believe a handgun."

Snr Sgt Buteaux said children had been camping on the grounds at a nearby school overnight.

"They read on social media that there was a gunman in the loose and we've been able to speak to the head teacher there to reaffirm ... they are safe and well and the kids can carry on with their activities," he said.

It is understood there were a multiple people at the home when the incident occurred.

"At this moment in time we cannot say whether the offender was known to them or not," Snr Sgt Buteaux said.

It is unknown how the offender arrived or left or how long he was at the address before the shots were fired.

Snr Sgt Buteaux said up to nine crews from Mackay, Northern Beaches and surrounding stations attended the address where a crime scene was declared with units including criminal investigation branch detectives, scenes of crime and general duties.

Investigations are continuing.

