Detectives investigate horror Normanby Bridge fall

MYSTERY: Gympie police are investigating an incident on the Normanby Bridge, where Sam Stretton, 20, fell 15m off the bridge. Frances klein

THE Gympie Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating an incident in which a 20-year-old Gympie man fell from Normanby Bridge.

Sam Stretton, who remains in Royal Brisbane Hospital, was critically injured from the 15-metre fall on April 13.

Gympie Detective Sergeant Rob Lowry said a scene was established after the incident and forensic procedures were conducted on the bridge.

He said police were still awaiting the forensic results.

Sam and Sharon Stretton.

Gympie detectives were also speaking with the victim and his family, Det Sgt Lowry said.

He encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Gympie police.

While Mr Stretton has been cleared of a head injury, he is facing possible parlaysis and amputation of his foot, his mother Sharon Stretton said.

People who want to help with the family's expenses can contact Sam's aunt Denise Kapernick on Facebook messenger.