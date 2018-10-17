Detectives appealing for witnesses into alleged assault

INQUIRIES: Detectives have issued CCTV images of five of the six men who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

DETECTIVES investigating an alleged assault that left two men with facial injuries in Rainbow Beach earlier this month are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Around 3pm on Sunday October 7, an altercation occurred involving a group of people outside an Turana Street licensed premises resulting in the men, aged 20 and 21, sustaining facial injuries.

Anyone in the area during 2.30pm and 3pm on October 7 who may be able to assist with investigations, particularly pedestrians with mobile phone footage or road users with dash cam vision, is urged to contact police.

Investigations into the alleged incident are continuing.