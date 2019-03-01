Detective organises funeral for Granville murder victim

Funeral for murdered Granville man Darren Ints - helping out to lay him to rest are (L) Det Snr Sgt Dave Harbison, Det Snr Cnst Chris Wheeler, Det Insp Gary Pettiford and Det Snr Cnst Tara Inch with parish priest Father George Joseph outside St. Mary's Catholic Church in Maryborough.

AFTER a discouraging start in their efforts to raise money to give murder victim Darren Ints a memorial, family and friends of the Granville man found an angel in blue.

Maryborough-based Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford, who was among the officers at the scene of the alleged murder the day it happened, has decided to organise a funeral for Mr Ints.

Hearing of the lack of support from the community towards the deceased man, who the Chronicle reported on Tuesday was being negatively stereotyped based on where he lived, tugged on the detective's heartstrings.

So he dug into his contact book and reached out to others for help including St Mary's Catholic Church, Queensland Homicide Victims Support Group and fellow detectives.

"My response was driven by the apparent lack of empathy that was shown to the deceased and his young son and daughter," Det Pettiford said.

"All lives are valuable and everyone in society should be treated with dignity and respect no matter what their social standing is."

A number of detectives from the Maryborough Police Station pitched towards the funeral, which will be held next week, out of their own pockets.

Mr Ints' children - 19-year-old son Chris and daughter Jade Penn, 17 - will travel from Toowoomba for the occasion.

"I'm feeling a lot happier now, that it's all getting dealt with," Mr Penn told the Chronicle.

"It's going to be good for my dad."

Funeral booklets featuring a photo of Mr Ints will be printed and catering will be provided by St Mary's Catholic Church members.

Queensland Homicide Victims Support Group will offer counselling to Mr Ints' family.

Police officers will attend the funeral to show their respect.

Before Det Pettiford stepped in to help make the memorial a reality, no donations had been made towards the funeral despite a public call-out.

Mr Ints was found with multiple stab wounds inside his unit at Cambridge St last month.

The funeral will be held on March 6 from 1pm at Maryborough Cemetery.