Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detective Bryan Swift was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to next month.
Detective Bryan Swift was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to next month.
Crime

Detective charged over alleged media request

by Kay Dibben
6th Dec 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE policeman has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office, for allegedly asking a media outlet to help with an unauthorised investigative strategy.

Detective Bryan Anthony Swift, 50, who has worked in South Brisbane Police District, was granted bail on his own undertaking when he appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Swift is charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

He also is charged with releasing protected information, under the Police Powers and Responsibility Act 2000.

Swift's arrest followed a joint Crime and Corruption Commission and police Ethical Standards Command investigation.

The CCC will allege Swift asked a media outlet to assist with an unauthorised investigative strategy and also released protected information relating to ongoing investigations.

The case was adjourned until January 20.

More Stories

Show More
detective freedom of information police police misconduct releasing information

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Named: 16 people to appear in Gympie court today

        premium_icon Named: 16 people to appear in Gympie court today

        News EVERY court sitting day, a number of people are required to attend court on a wide range of matters.

        Could Gympie drug drivers prove medical science wrong?

        premium_icon Could Gympie drug drivers prove medical science wrong?

        News A Gympie magistrate says drug driver cases suggest the drug stays in the body much...

        Australia covered in hundreds of fires

        Australia covered in hundreds of fires

        Weather Queensland facing a horror weekend of fires, dozens burn in NSW

        DV monster poured his own urine on victim before choking her

        premium_icon DV monster poured his own urine on victim before choking her

        News It was a three-day reign of terror over the victim, all because he was concerned...