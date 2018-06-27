Details released on family left devastated by horror fatal

Tina Alleyn, the beautiful soul taken in Tuesday's horrific Moy Pocket Road fatality.

SOME good news today for the Imbil family left devastated by a horrific single-vehicle crash in the upper Mary Valley on Tuesday morning.

36-year-old mother of two, Tina Alleyn, died on impact when her car ran off the Moy Pocket Rd near Kenilworth and smashed into a tree just before 9am.

Her children, Hayden and Lateesha Mcauley, were badly injured in the crumpled wreck and Leteesha was airlifted in a critical condition.

But both children are today showing good signs of recovery, Imbil police officer Bill Greer said.

Lateesha, who turns 13 today, was pulled from the car by the first witness on the scene.

She was airlifted to Lady Cilento Hospital with critical face and head injuries, but today is stable and awaiting surgery for a number of facial breaks, Senior Constable Greer said.

Hayden, 11, who was trapped in the car for 50 minutes before emergency officers could cut him out, was awake today, Snr Cnst Greer said.

"He has no significant injuries and can hopefully be released in the next few days..

"At this stage we are feeling confident they are making a relatively good recovery."

The police officer said the tragedy would hit the Imbil community hard. The family has lived in the Valley for about 10 years and both children attend school at the Mary Valley State College.

"It's just really sad in a small community where everybody knows everybody," Snr Const Greer said.

"There's a lot of wonderful benefits to living in a small community, but the negative side is when someone is hurt or dies, they know them."

He said the community, especially staff at the Mary Valley State College had already shown immense support to the family.

Snr Cnst Greer said the crash, which he described as a significant impact, is still under investigation but police were looking into the road, which had been wet with 6mm of rain the night before, as a contributing factor.

"While it is early days it is certainly possible slippery conditions had been a contributing factor," he said.

The road was blocked for close to six hours while emergency services dealt with the wreck.