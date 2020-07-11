Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The aftermath of a fatal traffic crash at Bakers Creek on the D'Aguilar Highway, July 10, 2020.
The aftermath of a fatal traffic crash at Bakers Creek on the D'Aguilar Highway, July 10, 2020.
News

DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

Holly Cormack
10th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NANANGO woman has been killed in a horror crash on the D'Aguilar Highway at Barker Creek Flat this morning.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident occurred when the 51-year-old female driver attempted to overtake other vehicles, while driving toward Nanango at about 8am this morning.

According to Kingaroy Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney, while attempting to return to the correct side of the road, she lost control of her vehicle and collided head-on with a sedan travelling in the opposite direction.

 

The driver of the silver sedan was taken to Nanango hospital by a witness of the crash, July 10, 2020
The driver of the silver sedan was taken to Nanango hospital by a witness of the crash, July 10, 2020

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 79-year-old driver of the other vehicle was transported to Nanango Hospital for treatment by a witness of the crash. He is currently in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the matter.

Both lanes of traffic on the D'Aguilar Highway have since been reopened.

d'aguilar hwy fatality nanango nanango crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This week’s headlines: Gympie stories you may have missed

        This week’s headlines: Gympie stories you may have missed

        News Everything you need to catch up on, right here in one big guide.

        Boost for Gympie landmark event involving 7000 people

        premium_icon Boost for Gympie landmark event involving 7000 people

        News ‘Funding more important than ever to ensure vibrant, thriving arts and cultural...

        Wind farm claim: MP 'did nothing' about concerns of locals

        premium_icon Wind farm claim: MP 'did nothing' about concerns of locals

        Politics ‘Bruce Saunders MP appears to have done nothing’

        REVEALED: Gympie’s most expensive suburbs

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s most expensive suburbs

        News The average house price in one surprise suburb has skyrocketed 33% in the past 4...