Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Details of Toowoomba quarantine escapee emerge

Michael Nolan
13th Aug 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE 25-year-old Toowoomba man who escaped his mandatory hotel quarantine was wanted by police when he was intercepted at the New South Wales border 10 days ago.

He was wanted for a breach of bail and two counts of failing to appear.

The man also gave police a false name when he crossed into Queensland at Goondiwindi.

Police issued the man a $4003 fine for providing false information on a border declaration pass and gave him a notice to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court, on September 2, where he will face the fail to appear charges.

The man absconded from his mandatory quarantine at the Athena Motel Apartments, sometime late Tuesday or early yesterday.

The escape prompted a large-scale manhunt before the man turned himself in.

An independent police investigation is under way to determine if any flaws in the hotel quarantine system aided in man's escape.

MORE STORIES:

Man's quarantine escape could trigger 'major response'

Man hands himself in after escaping hotel quarantine

Toowoomba among top spots for COVID-19 quarantine notices

coronavirus toowoomba covid-19 queensland police toowoomba covid-19
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Yet another NRL coach sacked

      Yet another NRL coach sacked
      • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Rainbow Beach the new flavour of the month on Booking.com

        Premium Content Rainbow Beach the new flavour of the month on Booking.com

        News Interest levels in the Gympie region’s stunning, convenient and COVID safe coastline are among the highest in the country

        • 13th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        Starting uni in Year 12 no problem for these Nash go-getters

        Premium Content Starting uni in Year 12 no problem for these Nash go-getters

        News Close to 40 James Nash Year 12 students have graduated from their first tertiary...

        • 13th Aug 2020 9:36 AM
        WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do around Gympie this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do around Gympie this weekend

        News Twilight markets, bingo bowling and more coming up.

        Today’s headlines: Brave teen’s fight, state of our CBD

        Premium Content Today’s headlines: Brave teen’s fight, state of our CBD

        News The full wrap of what is making news today in the Gympie region plus tips on how to...