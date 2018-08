DETAILS have emerged about a highway crash that killed a motorcyclist today.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 50s died in Goomeri when a four-wheel-drive crashed into his motorcycle on the Burnett Highway.

Initial information suggests the man was travelling with a group and heading north.

He tried to turn into Boonah Rd when he was struck by the other vehicle.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.