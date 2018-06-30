Detailed designs released for Gympie youth hub

EXCITED: Youth's Cooper Barkle and Rory Bryan-Wells are excited about the new proposed "youth precinct.”

GYMPIE'S youth have spoken, loud and clear, that they're in full support of council's proposed hub precinct, with stage one set to be finalised in 2019.

A meeting was held on Thursday at the old Gympie Memorial Pool site with youth from the Mary Valley Skate Association in attendance. Others came from Eumundi and Gympie.

Concept Plan:

-Gympie Youth hub design plan. Renee Albrecht

Harry Phelan from Eumundi is a regular visitor to the Gympie region and said it would be a welcoming addition to the township.

"I think it'll boost the town with the added extra recreational hub and the rock wall and making it a family friendly place, it'll engage and attract more people from different areas to come and visit,” Mr Phelan said.

He was one of around 15 youths who gave their input into the youth precinct.

"It's looking good so far, I had a few little alterations I wanted to put in such as a new spine, and the bowl, they've taken the ideas on board and I'll see what happens after that,” he said.

Skater Rory Bryan-Wells looked over the detailed plans and believes it will reinvigorate the area.

"In my opinion this will become a more central part of town, in no time it will get the flow on from Mary street,” Mr Bryan-Wells said.

A spokesman for Gympie Regional Council said they were impressed with the level of feedback given by the youth.

"Council received some valuable feedback from members of the community,” the spokesman said.

"It was fantastic to see a core group of passionate young people come out to give council clear feedback on the detailed elements they wanted to see in the skate park component of the project.”

For those interested in giving council feedback, another session will take place later next month.

"Council will be hosting another session on July 19 from 3.30-5pm where members of the community can see how their input is shaping its design,” the spokesman said.