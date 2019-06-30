Menu
Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning
Celebrity

Detail we missed in star’s Logies outfit

by Lexie Cartwright
30th Jun 2019 9:00 PM

Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller has dressed to impress at tonight's Logies, gliding onto the red carpet in a glamorous sparkling gown.

The long sleeved Mary Ioannidis couture dress, fit with sheer detailing, glittering embroidery and a princess style skirt, has been expertly designed for the TV star in case she wins big at the 61st annual awards on the Gold Coast.

But there is a very casual detail in her outfit that we totally missed.

Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller looking every bit the possible winner. Picture: AAP/Darren England
The 57-year-old The Living Room host left the stilettos at home and opted for a pair of sneakers by Bared Footwear.

Albeit, the laid-back shoes are frosted in sparkles that match perfectly with her dress.

Keller acknowledged on Instagram she wanted to keep her "tootsies comfy" for the big night.

Goals. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning
She's not the only star to go with casual her footwear, with Deborah Knight taking to Instagram to reveal her fellow Today co-host Georgie Gardner switched to a pair of white sneakers after walking the red carpet in heels.

 

 

While Keller's clever footwear might have gone unnoticed, there were plenty of eagle-eyed viewers quick to offer their opinion on the celebrities outfits.

Lisa Wilkinson's feathered gown was hilariously compared to Ossie Ostrich, while others have claimed Guy Sebastian could fit in on the PGA tour.

 

 

 

 

 

 

