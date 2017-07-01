Destruction: Well known Gympie business ransacked

Scenes from Wide Bay Motorcycles after their shop was ransacked this morning.

Video: Smash and grab at Wide Bay Motorcycles:

SMASHED glass, sledge hammers, bottles containing 'unidentified' liquid and two missing motorbikes greeted Gympie police this morning after a smash and grab attempt at Wide Bay Motorcycles.

It is believed police were called to the address earlier this morning after reports a number of thieves had attempted to flee with several bikes.

Forensic police are currently processing the scene.

It is unclear exactly what has been taken. However, there is significant damage to the shop front which is believed to have been caused by sledge hammer blows.

Police will continue to investigate.