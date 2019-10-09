DESTRUCTION: 20+ buildings lost, fires still out of control

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter took this photo of the Busbys Flat Rd bushfire.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter took this photo of the Busbys Flat Rd bushfire.

UPDATE, 8.25am: IT IS understood at least 20-25 homes have been damaged or destroyed by bushfire in the Rappville area, with a number of homes on the eastern side of the Summerland Way also affected.

The RFS said on Twitter this morning: "Building Impact Assessment teams will inspect areas impacted by yesterday's bush fires across northern NSW.

"At this stage, there appears to be a significant number of homes and other buildings destroyed.

"We're working to get residents back when safe to do so."

A significant number of homes have been damaged in the Busbys Flat Rd fire. NSW RFS

Original story: THE Busbys Flat Rd bushfire near Rappville is still listed as out of control this morning, but the Rural Fire Service has downgraded the blaze to a Watch & Act alert level.

The Long Gully Rd fire near Drake is also at a Watch & Act level, but still out of control in "challenging" conditions, while the Tenterfield bushfire has been downgraded to Advice level and is "being controlled".

The ABC has reported more than 20 homes and buildings have been lost in the Busbys Flat fire, which has burnt through more than 13,000 hectares of land.

But RFS Superintendent Michael Brett last night told The Northern Star it was impossible to take stock of the damage at this point.

He confirmed at least eight homes had been destroyed. The Summerland Way is still closed south of Casino.

Supt Brett told ABC North Coast this morning that crews had a "mammoth task" ahead.

"Unfortunately yesterday was one of those horrific days that we don't want to see," he said.

"This morning we'll have an aircraft go up and start doing some recon... we now have a line of fires from Drake to 20km west of Woodburn."

Conditions eased last night, but residents should remain vigilant and follow the advice of firefighters on the ground.

This morning, fire is still burning in the area of Rappville, Wyan, The Island, Myrtle Creek, Wineshanty, and Mount Belmore State Forest.

"A wind change has moved across the fire ground," the RFS explained on its website early this morning.

"The fire continues in a northerly direction towards Coombell, Ellangowan.

"It has also crossed the Summerland Way and is currently impacting Duke Road and Neileys Lagoon Road, West Bungawalbin.

"Weather conditions have eased however, firefighters are continuing work to protect properties in the area .

"There are reports of a number of homes or buildings being destroyed by the fire in the Rappville area.

"Embers blown ahead of the Long Gully Road Fire have started spot fires very close to the south of this fire in the area of Busbys Road, Wyan."

Advice

If you are in the areas of Coombell, Ellangowan, Rappville, Wyan, Wineshanty, The Island, Myrtle Creek, West Bungawalbin, Busby Flat or Mount Belmore State Forest you should remain vigilant and be ready to act should the fire threaten your property.

If you are to the east the Summerland Way in the area of Myall Creek Rd, Duke Road, Neileys Lagoon Road and Bungawalbin Creek, be alert for embers and spot fires which may threaten your property ahead of the main fire front.

Other information

An evacuation centre has been set up at at St Marys Primary School, 120 Centre St, Casino for people who require assistance.

Small domestic animals can be taken to the evacuation centre. Larger animals can be taken to the Casino Showgrounds, Summerland Way.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check www.livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.