Despite not running, Rattler records $69k profit

THE Mary Valley Rattler made a profit of more than $69,000 in 2016-17 despite not even making it to the station.

The recently released 2016-17 financial report for the Rattler Railway Company paints a picture of the costs the project incurs as it is brought back to life.

And the main reason it had a $55,000 increase on the 2015-16 financial year was government grants.

In that period the RRC received more than $498,000 in commonwealth, state and local government support, an amount supplemented by $96 interest.

Of that support more than $279,000 was spent on suppliers and employees, and a further $38,000 on property, plant and equipment.

According to the company's 2017 Information Statement for the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission, there are 11 people employed: three full-time, four part-time, and four casually.

Employee expenses were more than $23,000.

RRC estimates there are 20 volunteers on the project, too.

And the profit continued to soar as restoration work ramped up, according to figures which should form part of next year's financial report.

As of October last year, RRC reported a net profit of $205,000 fuelled by more than $1 million in grants from Gympie Regional Council.

Expenses from July to October last year totalled more than $997,000, with an eye clearly on a mid-year return for the heritage icon.

"The organisation recently obtained regulatory approval to operate and will commence rail services in Autumn 2018," it says.

"The project included the restoration of 21km of disused railway track between Gympie and the township of Amamoor, associated bridges and structures, an abandoned heritage station and out buildings and a workshop."

The cost

* Project expenses: $135,261

* Other expenses: $79,626

* Employees: $23,262

* Repairs and maintenance: $16,422

* Utilities: $11,633

* Staff and Volunteer development and wellbeing: $12,056

* Insurance: $9275

* Marketing: $9052