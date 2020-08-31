Menu
The pup is missing from Yandaran.
Pets & Animals

Desperate search for missing pup Diego

Crystal Jones
31st Aug 2020 8:11 AM

A BUNDABERG mum and her toddler are desperate to find their missing pup.

Rhianna Maher says Diego vanished weeks ago and there's been no sign of the young dog since.

"He went missing a few weeks ago around Yandaran and never returned, pretty certain someone had picked him up from our front fence," she said.

 

"He wondered off with our other dog and never come back, with her he would be a lot bigger by now."

Ms Maher said it was a sad time, especially for her little boy.

"My 18-month-old son and myself are shattered, he was best friends with my son."

Ms Maher is offering a no questions asked $400 reward for the Diego's safe return.

animals pets
Bundaberg News Mail

