Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
News

Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

14th Aug 2020 6:11 AM
Police are searching for a man missing on a jet ski in Moreton Bay.

Around 10.45pm, police were alerted that the man had not returned from jet-skiing and his vehicle and trailer were still at the boat ramp car park.

Police launched a multi-agency land, sea and air search with Polair and QGAir Rescue 500 helicopters and water police currently searching.

Police have made radio contact with the man but have not located him due to poor weather conditions.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

