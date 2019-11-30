Desperate farmers de-stock as drought bites

SALES RUSH: Gympie livestock agent Dan Sullivan has had to close off his register for Monday's Gympie cattle sales, as drought-hit farmers bring their stock to town.

DESPERATE farmers are bringing their stock to town in such numbers that livestock agent Dan Sullivan has had to close his books for Monday’s Gympie cattle sale, the last before Christmas.

Farmers, he said, have been hit by a perfect storm of seasonal market conditions, combined with the pressures of pasture and grain shortages, intense heat and worsening drought. ”We had to close off the sale we had a fortnight ago, we had 2100 cattle sold then.

“We’ll have about 2000 on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we just can’t handle all the cattle that have come onto the market.

“There’s nothing wrong with the market, but some things have happened all at once.

“A lot of the meatworks are closing down prior to Christmas and they only have a couple of weeks of kill left before then.

“Prices are holding up well for feeder cattle bound for feedlots and meatworks sales have remained very strong.

“The big difference is in the younger cattle. No-one’s got the fodder to grow them up.

“Some prices are coming off the boil a bit, with meatworks closing for Christmas and New Year, combined with drought and fires.

“Hay is that dear, if you can find it and grain is very dear, of course,” he said.

“It’ll be a testing time.”

Kilkivan district grazier, MP and Opposition agriculture spokesman Tony Perrett clashed in state parliament this week with Agriculture Minister Mark Furner over drought relief arrangements, or the lack of them, in Gympie region.

Mr Furner claimed he was powerless to ask the Local Drought Committee to reconvene, a necessary step if a regional drought declaration is to be achieved.

The committee would meet next at the end of the wet season, Mr Furner said.

Mr Perrett said the flooding of pre-Christmas sales was a sign of “rapidly deteriorating seasonal conditions.”

“I am seriously concerned,” he said.

Mr Perrett said while neighbouring South and North Burnett Regions were drought-declared, Gympie farmers had to go through the process of seeking individual property declarations if they were to receive government help with the cost of fodder transport for potentially distressed animals.

Woolooga cattle breeder, Sharon Turner, who runs a brahman operation with her husband Steve, said they were having to look for extra hay, “and it isn’t cheap.”

“Grain isn’t cheap and dams are getting lower.

“Farmers are just having to sell off parts of their herds because it’s dead money feeding.”