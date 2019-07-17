Menu
This car was stolen after thieves went into the hosue as the fmaily slept and stole the car keys - it has since been used in other crimes in the region.
Desperate crims breaking into Gympie homes as families sleep

Shelley Strachan
17th Jul 2019 3:37 PM
4WD STOLEN THEN USED FOR OTHER CRIMES IN GYMPIE REGION

OVERNIGHT on July 12, while a Kandanga family was sleeping, thieves have gone into their home on Goomong Rd through a closed but unlocked door.

Once inside, they have found the victims' car keys and used them to start and steal the victims' car, a 2009 pearl white Toyota 200 series Landcruiser with black roof racks, a distinct white bull bar and a UHF aerial attached with Queensland registration 674 SUD.

A child car seat and the victims' wallet were also inside the car.

Since being stolen, it has been involved in committing other offences, police say.

Anyone who sees it is requested to report it to police straight away.

Two motorbikes stolen

BETWEEN July 7-8, while the victim was home, thieves have entered a two-storey house in Grant St on the Southside, and gone to an unlocked store room on the lower level.

There they have forced entry and stolen two unregistered off-road motorcycles, pushing them away on foot without starting them.

The motorcycles do not need keys to start them. They are a:

2010 red Husqvarna XC; and a

2014 green Kawasaki KX85.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

