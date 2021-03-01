Desperate act of Gympie man short on food

A man pleaded guilty to breaking into Gympie homes when he was short on money and food. File picture

A man pleaded guilty to breaking into Gympie homes when he was short on money and food. File picture

A man who broke into Gympie homes for food when he was short on money spent more than a year hiding from the law after he was charged.

Brock William James Janecic, 23, faced Gympie Magistrates Court this month on a number of break and enter charges dating back to November 10, 2019.

While on probation for drug offences, Janecic broke into homes where he stole food and was also found with money, a wristwatch and bracelet suspected of being stolen.

He was tackled by someone when he tried to break into a caravan around the same time, the court heard.

He later failed to report at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

She said Janecic should be imprisoned to send a clear message to the community.

“It’s a terrible violation of people’s security,” Gympie police prosecutor Campbell said.

“He failed to appear for a year – (which) demonstrates how little remorse he has for the offending,” she said.

His lawyer admitted he had not assisted himself in the past 12 months having not made contact with the courts since last January.

“He knew there was a warrant going to be out for his arrest,” she said.

“He disengaged completely. He is aware he has not helped himself.”

She said he had stolen food because “he was struggling for food and money” even though he was receiving Centrelink payments.

He was now working full time as a chef at a local hotel, she said.

“He has been engaging himself well and being a contributing member of society,” she said.

Magistrate Callaghan noted there had been no offending in the past 14 months but said he showed complete contempt for court orders.

“Breaking into someone’s home is a serious offence,” he said.

Mr Callaghan issued him four prison sentences to be served concurrently with the maximum sentence being 10 months.

He was released on parole on February 16.