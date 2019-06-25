Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane boutique clothing store Sallytrose has gone into administration. The two outelst are still operatin and offering a 50 per cent off sale. Pic: Sallyrose
Brisbane boutique clothing store Sallytrose has gone into administration. The two outelst are still operatin and offering a 50 per cent off sale. Pic: Sallyrose
Business

Designer label store goes into administration

by Darren Cartwright
25th Jun 2019 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Brisbane multibrand designer label store has announced a 50 per cent off sale after calling in administrators yesterday.

Administrator Cor Cordis was appointed on Monday for Sallyrose which has a retail store in the CBD, as well as a Garden City outlet, and promoted itself as one of the first multibrand boutiques.

The boutique started in 2010 in the CBD and launched its website in 2015.

According to its website, it's database contains more than 10,000 customers and stocked more than 40 designer labels.

Sallyrose has two boutiques in Brisbane and at Garden City. Picture: Supplied
Sallyrose has two boutiques in Brisbane and at Garden City. Picture: Supplied

The designer labels included The Fifth Label, C/MEO Collective, Jaggar and Keepsake The Label.

Besides its clothing lines, Sallyrose also stocks shoes, homewares, jewellery, handbags, belts and sunglasses.

The stores were still trading on Tuesday and were continuing to offer a 50 per cent off final sale.

It's unclear how long the stores will remain open.

Administrator Cor Cordis has been contacted for comment.

administration boutique fashion business

Top Stories

    Man held knife to dog's throat, asked partner to stab him

    premium_icon Man held knife to dog's throat, asked partner to stab him

    Crime A MAN with a lengthy history of domestic violence is in jail after a horrifying knife attack that led to his daughter describing him as a monster.

    How the ATO is going after dodgy claims

    premium_icon How the ATO is going after dodgy claims

    News It’s the expense claimed by millions at tax time.

    Telstra launches ‘radical’ price changes

    premium_icon Telstra launches ‘radical’ price changes

    Business Customers will be forced onto one of 20 new plans

    • 25th Jun 2019 1:03 PM
    'Open letter' turns heat up on Gympie mayor's seat

    premium_icon 'Open letter' turns heat up on Gympie mayor's seat

    Opinion And the other councillors can't be feeling comfortable, either.

    • 25th Jun 2019 1:00 PM