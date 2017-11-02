Design collective puts call out for shingle makers

OLD ART: Volunteers can learn the age-old craft of shingle making this weekend and help construct a stage for this year's Jungle Love Festival at Borumba Deer Park.

OLD ART: Volunteers can learn the age-old craft of shingle making this weekend and help construct a stage for this year's Jungle Love Festival at Borumba Deer Park.

WHAT: Shingle-making workshop

WHEN: 9am-4pm, Sunday, November 5

WHERE: Woodworks Museum, Fraser Rd, Gympie

THE search is on for volunteers to learn the traditional craft of shingle making.

The call has gone out from Five Mile Radius, a Brisbane-based design collective, which has been commissioned to construct a stage for this year's Jungle Love Music and Arts Festival at Borumba Deer Park.

Five Mile Radius is seeking volunteers interested in sustainable building and local timber craft to participate in the creation of their unique design.

Championing the use of local resources, and exploring the region's timber industry and tradition, Five Mile Radius has designed a structure clad in more than 4000 hand-split timber shingles made from the endemic species Gympie messmate.

The project is intended to spark a wider dialogue about the region, its resources and the future of our forests.

Experts from the Gympie Woodworks Museum and Private Forestry Services Queensland are donating the necessary resources and expertise to bring the project to life, while Jungle Love Festival, in its commitment to community engagement, is enthusiastically supporting the final festival installation.

Five Mile Radius is seeking volunteers to participate in the shingle-making workshop at the Woodworks Museum in Fraser Rd on Sunday from 9am till 4pm.

The aim is the production of thousands of shingles for the festival and while volunteers don't need any prior skill, a degree of hard yakka is involved.

Numbers are limited to 30 to ensure adequate amount of tooling and supervision, though locals are encouraged to drop in throughout the day to observe the action.

Five Mile Radius has 10 tickets to Jungle Love Festival to give away to volunteers who are able to assist on two further dates - Monday, November 6 (to continue shingle production at the Woodworks Museum) and Sunday, December 3 (to help de-nail and clean up the shingles after the festival).

To register for the workshop visit www.fivemileradius.org and follow the link on the events page.

To further assist with the project on November 6 and December 30, email gday@fivemileradius.org with the subject line Jungle Love Volunteer.