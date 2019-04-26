Derogatory 'minutes of silence' slogan ruins Coast service

DISHONOURABLE: An offensive Wicked Camper van parked outside Caloundra's Anzac Day commemorations sparked outrage in those who came to pay their respects.

A WICKED camper with sexualised, derogatory comments about "minutes of silence" ignited outrage in a woman who spotted it at an Anzac Day service.

Emily Williams and her daughter had joined swathes of others to pay their respects at the Caloundra commemorations when they were confronted with the vulgar camper in Kings Beach.

It read, "The best thing about oral sex is the 5 minutes of silence".

"This is not the message we should be sending out to our community particularly on Anzac Day," Ms Williams said.

"I don't believe that this is the type of freedom that our Anzacs fought for.

"I'm unsure how a company is able to denigrate women in such a blatant public manner."

Ms Williams questioned why governments enabled this type of advertising.

The Daily attempted to contact Wicked Campers via phone and email, but have not received a response.

Caloundra MP Mark McArdle was unavailable for comment.

Wicked Campers has become infamous for its controversial slogans, which have for years been the centre of a community and political push to ban campers with "sexist" and "racist" slogans.

Laws were passed in Queensland and Tasmania in 2017 in response to complaints about offensive slogans on vehicles.

Under the laws, if the Advertising Standards Bureau (ASB) upholds the complaints they are referred to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, which can cancel the offending vehicle's registration if the slogans are not removed within 14 days.

However, Wicked has previously been accused of exploiting a legal loophole, whereby if the vehicle is registered in another state, the Queensland Government does not have jurisdiction to take action.

Reader poll Do you think cars with offensive slogans should be allowed on the road? Absolutely not.

Yes, everyone has the right to free speech.

It depends on what's classified as offensive. Vote View Results

Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey addressed the issue in November last year, and said without a national approach it was hard to keep vans off the road even if their slogans breached the Ad Standards Code of Ethics.

The Wicked camper parked in Caloundra today had South Australian registration plates.

In February, the South Australian Labor Party said a Wicked Camper emblazoned with a masturbation slogan was proof laws need to be passed to crack down on offensive vehicles.

In July 2014, the company apologised and vowed to change any "insensitive" vehicles in its fleet after a mother petitioned against one which read, "In every princess, there's a little slut who wants to try it just once."

In response, Wicked invited anyone who was offended by their campers' slogans to paint or tape over them.

They retracted this offer on April 24, 2015 and instead threatened to prosecute anyone who painted, covered or in any way damaged a Wicked Camper or property associated or belonging to Wicked Campers.

The threat came in an media statement posted to the company website, which claimed to have employed an initiative code-named "Moral Monkey Squad"; a team of "highly-intelligent, socially-conscious super monkeys to closely monitor the subject matter featured on our vehicles and scream loudly when offended".

"Moral Monkey Squad are dedicated to satisfying the whims and wishes of the humour-inept, self-righteous moral majority while wearing little monkey tuxedos and funny hats," they stated.