No new cases of virus in Queensland

Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight as restrictions were eased to allow guests to stand up in bars and restaurants.

It has been 248 days since the pandemic arrived in Queensland.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said there had been traces of COVID-19 found in sewerage in North Rockhampton, Cannonvale and Cairns.

It comes following the announcement that Queensland will open the state borders to all of New South Wales on November 1 if there have been 28 days of no unlinked cases.

Mr Miles said the announcement that US President Donald Trump has been taken to hospital with COVID-19 was a timely reminder that nobody was safe from the virus.

Mr Miles said it appears he's kicked an "internet hornet's web" after he tweeted about US President Donald Trump's new COVID diagnosis.

"I think it gave me a chance to highlight that some of the treatments that he suggested don't work, he won't be using them himself," he said.

"He as a world leader has repeatedly made ridiculous comments about this disease."

He said he was disappointed to see 110 Queensland defence force troops removed from the Queensland-NSW border to assist other states with their border lockdowns.

He said the Federal Government lied when they said they removed those troops from assisting the Queensland border to prepare for storm season.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said they were not quite sure what it meant to locate traces of COVID-19 in sewerage and has asked anyone in the areas who has symptoms to come forward.

She said some positive traces in sewerage were also located in Goodna.

"This is still a very new virus," she said.

"We're still struggling to fully understand it, we know people can shed virus for a very long time but we have no idea how long people can shed virus through faeces."

It comes as Mr Miles announced the State government would buy a PET-CT scanner for the Queensland Children's Hospital.

