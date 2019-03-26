Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melbourne’s County Court.
Melbourne’s County Court.
Crime

Catholic deputy principal pleads guilty to child porn

by Ashley Argoon
26th Mar 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Catholic school deputy principal has pleaded guilty to possessing and producing child abuse material.

Former St John's Regional College deputy principal Quentin Paul Smith pleaded guilty to four offences last year, the County Court has confirmed.

The secondary school deputy, 49, was originally charged with three offences after police raids on his Stawell St, Richmond home in March last year.

The charges included accessing child abuse material over 10 months to March 27 at Richmond, knowingly possessing that material and possessing the drug GHB.

However, a fourth charge of producing child abuse material was later added.

The Herald Sun understands that charge relates to Smith filming himself while watching abuse material.

The material is believed to have involved children as young as six and seven-years old and included bestiality.

He pleaded guilty to all four charges on August 31 last year.

Smith was among 20 men across Melbourne suburbs and regional Victoria arrested in a series of raids over child abuse offences last March.

The Herald Sun understands he resigned from his position at St John's Regional College in Dandenong in April last year.

He has not had contact will the school since and has had his registration suspended by the Victorian Institute of Teaching.

There has been no suggestion that any children at the school have been implicated in the matter and counselling was provided to staff and students.

The case has been listed for a pre-sentencing hearing at the County Court on June 5.

deputy editors picks guilty porn offences principal

Top Stories

    Fun loving 5yo 'stable' after Curra accident

    premium_icon Fun loving 5yo 'stable' after Curra accident

    News The 5-year-old girl is recovering at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

    Good will comes right back on Gympie emergency workers

    premium_icon Good will comes right back on Gympie emergency workers

    News Cooloola Christian College says thank you in the most practical way

    • 26th Mar 2019 3:38 PM
    'Mummy I didn't even do anything': Gympie school girl bashed

    premium_icon 'Mummy I didn't even do anything': Gympie school girl bashed

    News 12-year-old girl taken to Gympie ED after being punched repeatedly

    • 26th Mar 2019 2:48 PM
    Injured Keeffe plays game of his life in miracle AFL return

    premium_icon Injured Keeffe plays game of his life in miracle AFL return

    News The 204cm Gympie Giant's season looked over before it began.

    • 26th Mar 2019 2:46 PM