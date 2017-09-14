Deputy Premier's Gympie visit a rare feat

IF YOU blinked on Tuesday afternoon, then there was a very good chance you missed Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's visit.
While her trip was brief, fortunately her decision to drop more than $6 million on the way out the door will leave a lasting impact.
The funding comes amid questions over the great State Wide Bay cabinet, which is stopping in Labor-held Bundaberg and Maryborough but, like many travelling the highway, only waving to LNP-held Gympie on the way past.
Ms Trad says it's more important where they spend money instead of where they visit that matters, and it's an interesting theory that deserves a closer look.
While Gympie is getting $6.08 million injected into it, Bundaberg is getting $11.19 million and the Fraser Coast $13.24 million. Armed with the knowledge a state election is looming, a cynical person might infer where they're spending does, in fact, speak volumes.
But perhaps there's a more mundane answer. We could always ask our Labor candidate for that upcoming election, but it seems that position is currently filled by a "this space for rent” sign.
So we should applaud Ms Trad for daring to enter enemy territory, because it's hard to believe anybody else from Labor cares.