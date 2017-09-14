Deputy Premier's Gympie visit a rare feat

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad should be applauded for daring to tread where other Labour members won't.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad should be applauded for daring to tread where other Labour members won't. Patrick Woods

IF YOU blinked on Tuesday afternoon, then there was a very good chance you missed Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's visit.

While her trip was brief, fortunately her decision to drop more than $6 million on the way out the door will leave a lasting impact.

The funding comes amid questions over the great State Wide Bay cabinet, which is stopping in Labor-held Bundaberg and Maryborough but, like many travelling the highway, only waving to LNP-held Gympie on the way past.

Ms Trad says it's more important where they spend money instead of where they visit that matters, and it's an interesting theory that deserves a closer look.

While Gympie is getting $6.08 million injected into it, Bundaberg is getting $11.19 million and the Fraser Coast $13.24 million. Armed with the knowledge a state election is looming, a cynical person might infer where they're spending does, in fact, speak volumes.

But perhaps there's a more mundane answer. We could always ask our Labor candidate for that upcoming election, but it seems that position is currently filled by a "this space for rent” sign.

So we should applaud Ms Trad for daring to enter enemy territory, because it's hard to believe anybody else from Labor cares.