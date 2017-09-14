27°
Opinion

Deputy Premier's Gympie visit a rare feat

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad should be applauded for daring to tread where other Labour members won't.
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad should be applauded for daring to tread where other Labour members won't. Patrick Woods
scott kovacevic
by

IF YOU blinked on Tuesday afternoon, then there was a very good chance you missed Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's visit.

While her trip was brief, fortunately her decision to drop more than $6 million on the way out the door will leave a lasting impact.

The funding comes amid questions over the great State Wide Bay cabinet, which is stopping in Labor-held Bundaberg and Maryborough but, like many travelling the highway, only waving to LNP-held Gympie on the way past.

Ms Trad says it's more important where they spend money instead of where they visit that matters, and it's an interesting theory that deserves a closer look.

While Gympie is getting $6.08 million injected into it, Bundaberg is getting $11.19 million and the Fraser Coast $13.24 million. Armed with the knowledge a state election is looming, a cynical person might infer where they're spending does, in fact, speak volumes.

But perhaps there's a more mundane answer. We could always ask our Labor candidate for that upcoming election, but it seems that position is currently filled by a "this space for rent” sign.

So we should applaud Ms Trad for daring to enter enemy territory, because it's hard to believe anybody else from Labor cares.

Topics:  jackie trad opinion state government works for queensland funding

Gympie Times
The worst homophobia I've experienced is breaking me

The worst homophobia I've experienced is breaking me

OPINION: The attacks of the past few weeks are the worst displays of homophobia journalist SHERELE MOODY has endured since coming out as gay 27 years ago.

Flu hits more than 155,000 Australians as it 'mutates'

It is thought to be the worst flu season in 15 years.

High winds cancel regional flights out of Sydney airport

Selected flights cancelled out of Sydney.

Crocodile spotted near Fraser Coast housing estate

Craig Logue didn't believe stories about crocs on the Fraser Coast until one popped its head up in front of him.

Fisherman says he saw reptile on mud flats 200m from housing estate

Local Partners